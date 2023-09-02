Qpo Opens Season With 'Gulf Folk Meets The Philharmonic'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, opened the 2023/24 season with 'Gulf Folk Meets The Philharmonic' at Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre. The orchestra was led by distinguished Uzbek conductor Kamoliddin Urinbaev.
The musical event aims to enhance and preserve Gulf folk music by intertwining traditional Gulf folk styles with a Western orchestra. The music emphasises Qatar's rich maritime history with influences from the art of 'Fijiri', a traditional form of music associated with pearl divers and the sea. The Philharmonic's Deputy Executive Director, Nasser Sahim, composed the music for the event, with Dr Amer Jaffar.
MENAFN02092023000067011011ID1106998975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.