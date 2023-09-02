Iraqi Ministry Of Electricity And Linxon Discuss Opportunities

In a meeting on Wednesday, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziad Ali Fadel, met with the CEO of " Hitachi Linxon International " (sic) and accompanying delegation to discuss the synchronization of variprojects completed by the Ministry in multiple provinces through their collaborative partnership.

Minister Fadel emphasized the importance of collaborations and agreements with reputable companies within the framework of mutual cooperation. He highlighted successful experiences with Hitachi in completing several secondary and transformer stations, including stations like Al-Adala, Al-Rabea, Al-Turath, Al-Hay, New Karbala, Al-Hussainiya, Bub Al-Sham, Al-Diwaniyah, and the Kout Center. Additionally, he mentioned the expansion of the fifth circuit at the North Baghdad station to 400 kV.

The Minister recommended that the Undersecretary for Transport and Distribution Affairs, Engineer Nizar Qahtan Al-Tamimi, hold a meeting with the company delegation to discuss the inclusion of a loan for the rehabilitation and expansion of the 400 kV extra-high-voltage transformation stations in ancient Babylon, South Baghdad, Diyala, and Wasit.

Al-Tamimi highlighted the importance of continuand swift meetings to address pressing needs.

Linxon, headquartered in Switzerland, is a joint venture company set up in 2018 by SNC-Lavalin and ABB to deliver turnkey electrical AC substation projects. Hitachi subsequently acquired an 80.1-percent stake in ABB's Power Grids business, and Linxon now describes itself as, "combin[ing] SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's industry-leading technological knowledge."

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)