Ukraine's Military Showers Praise On British Challenger Tank

The corresponding video was uploaded on social media by the General Staff press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the soldiers of one of the units of the Airborne Assault Forces pursue their effort to liberate Ukrainian lands in southern Ukraine, including using modern models of heavy armored vehicles supplied by international partners.

"Fire precision of the British tank is comparable to that of a sniper rifle. If there were more such armored vehicles, we would be able to achieve a greater effect in our battle with the enemy," said the driver mechanic from one of the tank units.

Photo: British Army