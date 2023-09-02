Ukraine's Military Showers Praise On British Challenger Tank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the advantages of the UK-supplied Challenger main battle tank in combat conditions.
The corresponding video was uploaded on social media by the General Staff press service, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the soldiers of one of the units of the Airborne Assault Forces pursue their effort to liberate Ukrainian lands in southern Ukraine, including using modern models of heavy armored vehicles supplied by international partners. Read also: Ukraine to receive first batch of Abrams tanks in September - Polit
"Fire precision of the British tank is comparable to that of a sniper rifle. If there were more such armored vehicles, we would be able to achieve a greater effect in our battle with the enemy," said the driver mechanic from one of the tank units.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff posted a video showing the performance of the Bozena-5 demining system, which has been saving sappers' lives in Ukraine.
Photo: British Army
