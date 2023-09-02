Tajikistan's Somon Air Expands Flight Operations To Russian Cities

Starting from September 2, the airline's aircraft will operate flights to Zhukovsky airport in Moscow twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In the return direction, flights will be on Wednesdays and Sundays. The departure time from Dushanbe is 10:20 PM (GMT+5), and from Zhukovsky airport, it's at 02:00 AM (GMT+3).

Additionally, Somon Air is increasing the frequency of flights from Dushanbe to Russian Samara and from Khujand to Russian Surgut.

Flights from Dushanbe to Samara will be operated twice a week – on Mondays and Saturdays, starting from September 2. From Khujand to Surgut, the airline will conduct flights twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays, starting from September 4.

Furthermore, from September 23, the airline will launch regular flights on the route Dushanbe – Makhachkala – Dushanbe. Flights will be operated once every two weeks: from Dushanbe to Makhachkala on Fridays and from Makhachkala to Dushanbe on Sundays.

Currently, this airline conducts flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.