Tajikistan's Somon Air Expands Flight Operations To Russian Cities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. Tajik Somon
Air airline has increased the frequency of flights from Dushanbe to
Moscow, Trend reports.
Starting from September 2, the airline's aircraft will operate
flights to Zhukovsky airport in Moscow twice a week – on Tuesdays
and Saturdays. In the return direction, flights will be on
Wednesdays and Sundays. The departure time from Dushanbe is 10:20
PM (GMT+5), and from Zhukovsky airport, it's at 02:00 AM
(GMT+3).
Additionally, Somon Air is increasing the frequency of flights
from Dushanbe to Russian Samara and from Khujand to Russian
Surgut.
Flights from Dushanbe to Samara will be operated twice a week –
on Mondays and Saturdays, starting from September 2. From Khujand
to Surgut, the airline will conduct flights twice a week - on
Mondays and Thursdays, starting from September 4.
Furthermore, from September 23, the airline will launch regular
flights on the route Dushanbe – Makhachkala – Dushanbe. Flights
will be operated once every two weeks: from Dushanbe to Makhachkala
on Fridays and from Makhachkala to Dushanbe on Sundays.
Currently, this airline conducts flights from Tajikistan to
Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran,
Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
