Sullivan Meets With Leaders Of Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a delegation of heads of three Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions on Saturday, September 2.
This is said in a press release published on the website of the White House, Ukrinform reports.
The delegation comprised of the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions, including Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, and Chief Justice of the High Anti-Corruption Court Vira Mykhailenko.
They discussed the progress Ukraine has made in combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy of these crucial institutions. Read also: U.S. to give Ukraine depleted uranium rounds - media
Sullivan underscored the vital importance to any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating corruption cases no matter where they lead.
He also reiterated steadfast U.S. support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and for Ukraine's brave defense of its democracy against Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 1, the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and Treasury, as well as USAID, hosted leaders from Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and High Anti-Corruption Court in Washington.
