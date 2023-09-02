Thai Reports Thb 37,381M Total Revenue In Q2 2023

The amount is higher than the same period in 2022 which was THB 21,526 million, or 73.7 per cent. However, the amount is 9.9 per cent lower than Q1/2023 because Q2 usually has the lowest travel rate of the year.



THAI increased flight frequencies in preferred routes such as destinations in Japan and China with a total of 3.35 million passengers. An average cabin factor was 79.2 per cent, higher than the same period in 2022's 60.3 per cent.

THAI and its subsidiaries reported the operating profit, before financial costs and excluding one-time transactions, at THB 8,576 million, improved from that in Q2/2022 which reported the operating loss at THB 1,299 million.



It may be mentioned here, the operating profit of Q2/2023 is the highest that THAI and its subsidiaries have made in the same period in 20 years.

Consequently, THAI and its subsidiaries reported aprofit of THB 2,273 million while in the same period last year, it was reported aloss of THB 3,213 million.

In the first six months of 2023, THAI and its subsidiaries reported the total revenue, excluding one-time transactions, at THB 78,889 million, higher than the same period last year which was THB 32,706 million. THAI and its subsidiaries reported the operating profit, before financial costs and excluding one-time transactions, at THB 21,609 million, improved from the same period in 2022 which reported the operating loss at THB 4,469 million.

