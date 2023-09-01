Autonomous Aircraft Air Data Inertial Reference Unit Market Current Impact To Make Big Changes

Allied Market Research - Logo

AutonomAircraft Air Data Inertial Reference Unit Market by Technology Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing procurement of autonomUAVs globally. Autonomaircraft is a fully automated manned or unmanned aircraft that require minimum or no human intervention in its operations. Air data inertial reference unit is a key component of the integrated air data inertial reference system that provides air data such as airspeed, Mach number, attitude data, and angle of attack, along with inertial reference information such as position & altitude, to flight instrument system. Autonomaircrafts can be identified with their ability to perform complex maneuvers for extended period of time at remote distances.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Autonomflight system test runs will be delayed due to operational issues caused by travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world as precautionary measures against COVI-19.

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have impacted the research & development of autonomflight system as well as on-going projects of system installation or upgradation.

Autonomsystem manufacturers rely heavily on varisuppliers of components and raw materials to test & develop autonomflight system. However, government-imposed restrictions on transport services to control the COVID-19 outbreak, have disrupted the supply chain.

The aviation industry is suffering financial losses in maintenance of airlines & airports without any growth in revenue, due fall in air passenger traffic after travel bans imposed by governments globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, increase in demand for cost-effective aircraft operation, and rise in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomsystems are the factors that drive the global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market. However, government policy & regulation regarding safety concerns of reliance on autonomaircrafts during emergency events hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased use of autonomvehicles due to on-demand availability and rise in aerial platforms for urban mobility present new pathways in the industry.

The global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market trends are as follows:

Surge in autonomy to reduce human errors

Autonomaircraft reduces the risks of human error in difficult terrains or situation where humans can't operate. For instance, in 2020, DDC-I's (software developer of real-time operating systems headquartered in Arizona, US) Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) is selected by Maxar Technologies (space technology company headquartered in Colorado, US) to develop communications system for Sierra Nevada Corporation's (electronic systems provider based in Nevada, US) Dream Chaser Cargo System. The subsystem will provide on-board communication signal processing capabilities for the Dream Chaser Cargo System, a cargo transportation spacecraft being developed by SNC under the Ncommercial resupply services (CRS2) program. Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, and avionics RTOS that has been utilized to host a multitude of flight-critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit displays, flight control, flight management, and engine control among others. Such surge in autonomy to reduce human errors will drive the global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the autonomaircraft air data inertial reference unit market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aeronautics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Systems plc, Textron Inc., Rockwell Collins, AirS.A.S

By Technology: Fully Autonomous, Increasingly Autonomous

By End Use: Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Air Medical Services, Cargo & Delivery, Aircraft, Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Canada (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa

