Just over a decade ago, the Southeast Asian nation

renamed its

200 nautical mile

exclusive economic zone

(EEZ) in the South China Sea as the“West Philippine Sea” to reassert its claims in the contested maritime area.



“Although we rarely publicize it, rest assured, we fulfill our

constitutional

obligation to defend the country's waters throughout the year,” he told this writer during a recent visit to the Philippines' flagship vessels in Subic, the former site of massive American bases.



Despite sustained harassment of Philippine vessels by the Chinese Coast Guard and militia forces, morale remains high among Filipino officers thanks to a

multi-billion-dollar

military modernization program that has seen the acquisition of many modern platforms, mostly from South Korea.



Crucially, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has,

similar to

his late dictator father, taken a more assertive position in the South China Sea, effectively jettisoning his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte's softer approach toward Beijing.



In particular, his decision to expand military cooperation with theunder the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allowsrotational access to Philippine bases, has been widely welcomed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Absolutely, we need EDCA, especially for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations,” one senior navy officer, who oversees major disaster-related responses, told this writer.



When asked if they welcome further expansion of EDCA sites to Subic, another officer was even more forthcoming.“EDCA is not purely for defensive purposes, but it's also crucial for the development of skills and capabilities of our officers,” he said on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on policy-level statements by active personnel.



The EDCA's expansion has become an especially relevant issue in light of America's emerging strategic footprint in the northernmost provinces of the Philippines, which crucially are close to Taiwan. Latest

reports suggest

that thePentagon is contemplating the development of a civilian port on the remote northernmost islands

of Batanes.



The Philippine Port of Baon the Batanes Islands. Map: Facebook