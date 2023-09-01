Police Seize Over 4,000 Marijuana Plants In Basel Country



The facility was designed to grow 7,000 plants, the Basel Country cantonal police said on Friday. The police also seised 100 kilograms of marijuana which had been prepared for sale. Two Dutchmen, aged 51 and 56, were arrested.

The Swiss public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against the two men.