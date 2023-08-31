Qatar Participates In 5Th Meeting Of Gcc Customs Union Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Salalah, Oman: The State of Qatar participated in the fifth meeting of the Board of Directors of the GCC Customs Union Authority, which was held today in Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman.
Qatar was represented in the meeting by the Chairman of the General Authority of Customs HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal and a number of directors of departments in the Authority.
The meeting discussed completing the requirements for the establishment of the union according to a specific timetable before the end of the year 2024, in addition to reviewing the outputs of the study of developing customs ports and developments in the study of the future strategy of the customs information center, and other topics on the agenda. Read Also
