Franchise, Trade Agencies Expo 2026 To Open In Amman Tuesday
The exhibition, is organised in cooperation with the Iraqi Business Council (IBC) in Jordan, and it is projected to attract business owners, investors, agents and traders seeking new brands or international franchises.
The event will also attract distribution, marketing, and logistics companies and entrepreneurs looking to establish new franchising-based businesses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
According to a council statement issued on Sunday, the activities seek to provide direct access to influential businesspeople and investors to establish new partnerships and agencies and facilitate talks with franchising and distribution experts.
The venue would streamline steps to sign agreements and memoranda of understanding and explore financing options for projects and companies.
On its agenda, the list targets "vital" sectors mainly; banking, digital banking, insurance, food and retail, tourism and hospitality, technology and digital transformation, energy, construction, healthcare, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, financial services and other promising sectors.
Additionally, the activities aim to open direct channels between local, regional and international companies and Iraqi and Jordanian businesspeople to enhance opportunities for commercial agencies and franchises, facilitating market entry into Iraq through reliable partnerships.
The expo provides a platform for networking and negotiation between businesses in a secure environment in Jordan.
In parallel, the exhibition aims to promote investment opportunities in Iraq to Arab and international companies, which hold commercial agencies, support entrepreneurship in Iraq by empowering the private sector with new products and franchises.
The statement said participants will exchange expertise in the field of brand distribution, marketing and franchising, Petra reported.
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