London's Waterloo Bridge Becomes Cricket Pitch For T20 World Cup

London's Waterloo Bridge - one of the city's most prominent landmarks - was transformed into a live cricket pitch for the first time in its history on Sunday as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 launched spectacularly, bringing together all 12 team captains ahead of the tournament's opening match on 12 June.

In a momentous activation that reinforces the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ambition to make this the most immersive, impactful and innovative Women's T20 World Cup ever, one of London's most iconic landmarks was reimagined as an epic cricketing stage, creating a never-before-seen showcase for the women's game in the heart of the capital.

The bridge swapped traffic for cricket as the captains of the 12 competing teams gathered on a purpose-built pitch against the backdrop of Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral and the London Eye, creating one of the most striking images in the tournament's history just five days before the first ball is bowled in England and Wales, as per an ICC press release.

Stepping off a quintessential double-decker bus onto the specially constructed playing surface, the world's best players took part in cricketing challenges and fan interactions high above the River Thames.

The historic Captain's Carnival marked the first public gathering of all 12 captains ahead of the tournament and served as a powerful symbol of the global growth, visibility and appeal of women's cricket.

Fans and young participants from across the capital and tournament host cities, including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Southampton, were invited to participate in street cricket, interactive games and entertainment, transforming Waterloo Bridge into a vibrant celebration of cricket and culture.

Fans got up close with the skippers at the Women's #T20WorldCup 2026 Captain's Carnival Watch LIVE the Q & A session on and Youtube twitter/Wv4L66eVT9 - ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2026 Hop aboard London's iconic double-decker bus with the captains of the Women's #T20WorldCup Don't miss the all-captains' Q & A as they answer the burning questions ahead of the tournament ➡️ twitter/1DOMEAujXU - ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2026 All fun and games at the Women's #T20WorldCup Captains' Carnival Grab your tournament tickets now ️ twitter/FWm3Hq5okt - ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2026

Roaming performers brought the colours, sounds and energy of the competing teams to central London as excitement continues to build ahead of what is set to be the biggest women's sporting event in the world.

Content creators and digital influencers from across the world gathered to take moments from the event to millions of their followers across digital platforms. The event also generated a live-stream hosted on the ICC's owned and operated digital platforms, as well as licensees such as JioStar and Sky Sports' broadcast/streaming platforms.

Record-Breaking Anticipation

The innovative activation is the latest example of the ICC's commitment to pushing boundaries in the build-up to the tournament and bringing cricket to new audiences in unexpected ways. With tickets around 200,000 - a record-breaking figure achieved before the tournament has even begun and comfortably eclipsing previous ICC Women's T20 World Cup benchmarks - anticipation is building for a historic event that promises to redefine what is possible for women's cricket on the global stage.

Official Statements on Landmark Event

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said: "This is a landmark moment for women's Cricket and a fitting way to launch what we believe will be the most exciting and ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup ever staged. This will help elevate the buzz and excitement around the event, providing the final boost to the anticipation for the tournament before the first ball is bowled on June 12 in Birmingham. This event is another expression of the ICC's commitment and belief linked to the agenda of building a more inclusive, global game."

ICC Director & England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair, Richard Thompson said: "Seeing these 12 captains playing cricket in a global first on an iconic London stage is a sign of how far the women's game has come and where it's headed. "With just five days to go until the opening game, this landmark captain's event sets the scene for what promises to be the most attended and most widely covered Women's World Cup ever."

Tournament Details

This summer, England and Wales will host the best cricketers on the planet as teams from across the globe compete for the ultimate prize. From the opening match at Edgbaston (Birmingham) to the final at Lord's Cricket Ground (London), matches will be played across host cities including Old Trafford (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol) and The Oval (London).

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 promises fierce rivalries, memorable moments and a festival atmosphere at every venue.

The 12 competing teams are England, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

The upcoming edition will start from June 12 in the UK, with England and Sri Lanka starting the tournament at Birmingham. Team India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Birmingham. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)