Mada Edge Strategy To Drive Accessibility Innovation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An ambitious three-year strategy by Mada - the Assistive Technology Centre aims to transform the lives of persons with disabilities and the elderly through innovation, research, education, employment and community engagement, Gulf Times has learnt.

The strategy, named 'Mada Edge', places a strong emphasis on developing innovative solutions, said Dr Achraf Othman, director of the Research, Development and Innovation Programme at Mada.

"Mada Edge is the research core unit at Mada Centre. It leads Arabic language processing research projects that support the innovation ecosystem of the Mada Innovation Programme," Othman said. "It is designed to address challenges faced by persons with disabilities and the elderly by fostering innovation and research that can improve accessibility and quality of life."

He said the strategy analyses and evaluates technology limitations to develop localised assistive technology and digital accessibility solutions in Arabic through a focused approach.

"Mada Edge drives the research, experimentation and partnerships programme, which is built to generate knowledge and data in Arabic. It locates gaps in the community's evidence base and shares that knowledge with the sector so we can be more effective," he explained.

Othman noted that a key component of the ecosystem is the third edition of the Mada Innovation Award, an international competition that offers grants to innovators developing assistive technologies and accessibility solutions. The award is open to participants worldwide.

Mada identifies real-world challenges for persons with disabilities through focus groups and turns them into practical use cases shared globally to spur innovation, he said.

While exact figures were unavailable, Othman estimated that a small share of Qatar's population consists of persons with disabilities, many of whom require assistive technologies. He noted that existing technologies do not yet meet all needs, underlining the importance of continued innovation.

"We are now trying to organise a focus group to transform the digital experiences of people with disabilities. We are looking at different cases to develop new ideas and innovations for them. These groups will look into real-time issues and explore what kind of support can be provided for each case," he said.

Othman said Mada provides two types of support. "The first is directly to the end users, who are people with disabilities. We provide direct support through assessments, free assistive technologies and specialised training programmes. We enable them to use assistive technology and try to empower their lives through technology.

"The second is mainly for innovators to develop their ideas through different kinds of support. Mada helps them turn feasible ideas and concepts into fruitful innovations," he continued.

Among Mada's major achievements, Othman highlighted Qatar's ranking as the world's leading country in digital accessibility in 2020, according to the Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies, a United Nations-supported initiative.

He said Mada plans to launch the "Mada Accelerator" programme, which will support award recipients beyond the funding stage by helping them implement their innovations, collaborate with partners and measure their impact within the community.

Othman revealed the centre is advancing several research projects under the new strategy. "Under the research programme, we have four projects running currently. These include 'Jumla', focused on Qatari Sign Language processing, and the Flight Simulation Lab - the first flight simulator in Qatar for autistic children, preparing them for air travel before a real flight," he said.

"We also have an AI-enhanced upgrade of the Tawasol pictogram library to support non-verbal autistic individuals, and the development of AI-powered Unified Arabic Braille tools for people with visual impairments. These initiatives reflect Mada's commitment to ensuring that innovative technologies are accessible not only in Qatar but across the region and globally," Othman added.

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