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Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Brief Shutdown Amid Regional Security Alert
(MENAFN) Air traffic in Kuwait resumed on Saturday after a short suspension that was implemented as a precaution following reported missile and drone activity linked to Iran, according to reports.
The Civil Aviation authorities confirmed that flight operations restarted at 6:15 a.m. local time after coordination with relevant agencies and a security assessment determined that conditions had stabilized and the immediate risk had passed.
Officials stated that the temporary closure led to the diversion of 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to nearby airports before normal operations were restored.
Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti authorities reported that air defense systems had been activated in response to what they described as hostile aerial threats, according to reports.
The broader regional environment remains tense following a series of exchanges between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which have contributed to heightened security concerns across Gulf airspace and maritime routes.
Diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and stabilizing the situation are ongoing, although intermittent disruptions have continued to affect regional transportation and security conditions.
The Civil Aviation authorities confirmed that flight operations restarted at 6:15 a.m. local time after coordination with relevant agencies and a security assessment determined that conditions had stabilized and the immediate risk had passed.
Officials stated that the temporary closure led to the diversion of 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to nearby airports before normal operations were restored.
Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti authorities reported that air defense systems had been activated in response to what they described as hostile aerial threats, according to reports.
The broader regional environment remains tense following a series of exchanges between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which have contributed to heightened security concerns across Gulf airspace and maritime routes.
Diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and stabilizing the situation are ongoing, although intermittent disruptions have continued to affect regional transportation and security conditions.
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