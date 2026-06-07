Bengaluru Deserves Better: Viral Video Shows Cyclist Carrying Bicycle Through Massive Traffic (WATCH)

A viral video highlighting Bengaluru's persistent traffic woes has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users expressing frustration over the city's worsening congestion. The clip, reportedly filmed in Kadubeesanahalli, shows a commuter attempting to avoid traffic by cycling to work, only to find himself trapped in a massive traffic jam. In a scene that quickly caught the attention of viewers online, the man is seen lifting his bicycle onto his shoulders and walking past rows of stationary vehicles in an effort to continue his journey.

Sharing the video on Instagram, user Aakanksha drew attention to the daily struggles faced by thousands of commuters in Bengaluru.

The caption read: "Buddy thought he'll escape traffic and auto Annas and save time by cycling to work. But bro lifted his cycle like RCB lifted their trophy. Funny reel. Not-so-funny reality. 1 km from office to home. 1 hour to get there. Thousands of commuters stuck in traffic with no end in sight. Bengaluru deserves better."

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A post shared by Aakanksha (@aakanksha._k)

Viral Video Highlights Bengaluru Traffic Crisis

The viral reel captures a man stranded in severe traffic congestion, forcing him to hoist his bicycle onto his shoulders just to move past the halted vehicles. The unusual sight resonated with many viewers, who saw it as a reflection of Bengaluru's growing traffic challenges.

Despite choosing a bicycle to avoid congestion, the commuter found himself facing the same delays affecting motorists, underscoring the scale of the city's traffic problems.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting users to share their experiences and opinions about commuting in Bengaluru.

One user commented: "The cycle is using him to commute."

Second user commented: "The hero..... if 20% think like him, Bangalore....no... the world would be a better person. Btwn I too use cycle to work."

Third user commented: "It's so crowded here! The roads are narrow, there are barely any proper footpaths, and even walking feels like an extreme sport. If you decide to walk, you have to constantly watch your step to avoid ending up in a gutter. Most footpaths are broken, and whatever is left has been taken over by vendors, leaving almost no space for pedestrians."

Fourth user commented: "I used cycle for 3 years in Bangalore. Totally worth it."

Commuters Voice Concerns Over Urban Infrastructure

Beyond the humour of the viral clip, many users pointed to broader concerns surrounding Bengaluru's infrastructure, including traffic congestion, inadequate pedestrian facilities, and limited space for cyclists.

Several commenters argued that improved cycling infrastructure, better public transport, and pedestrian-friendly roads could help reduce traffic pressure while encouraging sustainable modes of transport.

Viral Moment Reflects Everyday Reality

While many viewers found the video amusing, others noted that it reflects the reality faced by thousands of Bengaluru residents every day. The clip has reignited conversations about the need for long-term solutions to the city's traffic challenges, with commuters continuing to call for better roads, improved public transport connectivity, and safer spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.