UAE Urges Stronger Global Protection For Peaceful Nuclear Facilities At IAEA Board Meeting

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At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Abdullah Balala, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, delivered the UAE's statement in the wake of the drone attack that targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on May 17.

IAEA members praised the UAE's transparent and responsible handling of the incident, as well as its close cooperation with the agency. They also commended the safety and security measures in place, saying they reflect the UAE's strong commitment to international standards and accountability.

The meeting was called at the request of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, highlighting shared concerns over the protection of peaceful nuclear facilities and the need to safeguard global nuclear safety and security frameworks.

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It followed a visit earlier this week by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the UAE, where he inspected the Barakah plant and met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The visit reinforced confidence in the UAE's peaceful nuclear programme and its strong partnership with the IAEA.

During the meeting, Balalaa strongly condemned the attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructure, calling them a serious escalation and a violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law due to the risks they pose to civilians, the environment, and regional stability.

He stressed that peaceful nuclear facilities must be protected under international rules and must not be exposed to any hostile or military threats.

Balalaa said the meeting was not only about the incident in the UAE, but also about protecting the credibility of the global nuclear safety system, stressing that safeguarding peaceful nuclear infrastructure is a shared international responsibility.

He warned that such attacks could have serious humanitarian, environmental, and economic consequences beyond borders. While no radiation impact was recorded, he said the absence of damage does not reduce the seriousness of the attack.

He confirmed that the Barakah plant remains safe and fully stable, with authorities responding immediately and taking all necessary safety measures in line with international standards and IAEA safeguards. All reactor units remained secure, and radiation levels stayed normal.

He added that the incident highlighted the resilience of the Barakah plant and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to the highest nuclear safety and security standards.

Balalaa said the UAE will not tolerate any threat to its sovereignty and reserves its full legal and diplomatic rights to respond to any hostile act, in line with international law.

He also called on the international community to strongly condemn attacks on civilian nuclear facilities and to step up efforts to protect them, while continuing to support the peaceful use of nuclear energy as a key pillar of energy security and sustainable development.

UAE's Barakah nuclear plant passed 'test by fire' after May 17 attack, says IAEA chief Watch: IAEA warns attack on UAE's Barakah plant threatens nuclear safety