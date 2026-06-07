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Turkish Fishing Boat Sinks After Black Sea Attack Near Crimea
(MENAFN) A Turkish-flagged fishing vessel was attacked and later sank in the Black Sea near Crimea, leaving one crew member dead and four others injured, according to Türkiye’s Coast Guard, as stated by reports.
The incident involved the trawler DURU 67, which came under attack on Friday in waters near Sevastopol. Another fishing vessel, BURAK KAYA, later rescued five wounded crew members from the sinking boat and began heading toward the Turkish port of Inebolu.
One of the injured sailors, who was in critical condition, died during the journey before reaching shore.
Following a distress signal, the Coast Guard dispatched a rescue ship with a medical team. The vessel reached the BURAK KAYA around 7:00 p.m. local time, approximately 115 nautical miles north of Inebolu within Türkiye’s search-and-rescue zone.
The deceased crew member and the injured sailors were transferred to the rescue ship, where they received emergency treatment before being taken to a hospital in Kastamonu. Local health authorities reported that most of the injuries were caused by shrapnel.
While Turkish officials did not identify who was responsible for the attack, Ukrainian forces have previously carried out strikes on maritime and coastal targets in and around Crimea since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, according to reports.
Crimea, along with Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, has been a contested territory since referendums in 2014 and 2022, which led to their incorporation into Russia, though Ukraine and several Western governments continue to consider them occupied territories.
The incident involved the trawler DURU 67, which came under attack on Friday in waters near Sevastopol. Another fishing vessel, BURAK KAYA, later rescued five wounded crew members from the sinking boat and began heading toward the Turkish port of Inebolu.
One of the injured sailors, who was in critical condition, died during the journey before reaching shore.
Following a distress signal, the Coast Guard dispatched a rescue ship with a medical team. The vessel reached the BURAK KAYA around 7:00 p.m. local time, approximately 115 nautical miles north of Inebolu within Türkiye’s search-and-rescue zone.
The deceased crew member and the injured sailors were transferred to the rescue ship, where they received emergency treatment before being taken to a hospital in Kastamonu. Local health authorities reported that most of the injuries were caused by shrapnel.
While Turkish officials did not identify who was responsible for the attack, Ukrainian forces have previously carried out strikes on maritime and coastal targets in and around Crimea since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022, according to reports.
Crimea, along with Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, has been a contested territory since referendums in 2014 and 2022, which led to their incorporation into Russia, though Ukraine and several Western governments continue to consider them occupied territories.
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