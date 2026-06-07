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Japan Passes USD19B Emergency Budget to Combat Mideast Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) Japan's parliament approved a sweeping 3.11-trillion-yen supplementary budget on Friday — equivalent to roughly 19 billion U.S. dollars — as Tokyo moves urgently to shield households and businesses from spiraling energy costs driven by the prolonged conflict in the Middle East.
The upper house cleared the spending package through a plenary vote, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party, and a measure of cross-party opposition support. The House of Representatives had advanced the legislation a day earlier.
The emergency allocation is exceptional in its timing, arriving just two months after the initial fiscal 2026 budget cleared parliament in April — far ahead of the supplementary spending cycle that typically unfolds much later in the fiscal year.
The bulk of the package — 2.5 trillion yen — will flow into a newly established reserve fund designed to address surging energy prices and broader economic disruptions linked to the Middle East situation. An additional 100 billion yen will be distributed directly to local municipalities to deploy at their discretion, covering measures such as liquefied petroleum gas subsidies for households and electricity relief for high-voltage industrial consumers.
A further 513.5 billion yen is earmarked for electricity and gas subsidies spanning July through September, providing a critical buffer as summer air conditioning demand pushes energy consumption — and household bills — to seasonal peaks.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had originally resisted calls for additional spending, wary that fresh debt-bond issuance could deepen investor anxieties over Japan's already strained fiscal position and exert upward pressure on interest rates, media reported. However, the unrelenting Middle East conflict continued to keep global crude oil prices elevated, compounding inflationary pressures on resource-scarce Japan and amplifying demands from both sides of the political aisle, the report said.
The upper house cleared the spending package through a plenary vote, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party, and a measure of cross-party opposition support. The House of Representatives had advanced the legislation a day earlier.
The emergency allocation is exceptional in its timing, arriving just two months after the initial fiscal 2026 budget cleared parliament in April — far ahead of the supplementary spending cycle that typically unfolds much later in the fiscal year.
The bulk of the package — 2.5 trillion yen — will flow into a newly established reserve fund designed to address surging energy prices and broader economic disruptions linked to the Middle East situation. An additional 100 billion yen will be distributed directly to local municipalities to deploy at their discretion, covering measures such as liquefied petroleum gas subsidies for households and electricity relief for high-voltage industrial consumers.
A further 513.5 billion yen is earmarked for electricity and gas subsidies spanning July through September, providing a critical buffer as summer air conditioning demand pushes energy consumption — and household bills — to seasonal peaks.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had originally resisted calls for additional spending, wary that fresh debt-bond issuance could deepen investor anxieties over Japan's already strained fiscal position and exert upward pressure on interest rates, media reported. However, the unrelenting Middle East conflict continued to keep global crude oil prices elevated, compounding inflationary pressures on resource-scarce Japan and amplifying demands from both sides of the political aisle, the report said.
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