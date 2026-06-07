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Protesters Confront Hungarian PM Over EU Migration Pact Deal
(MENAFN) Demonstrators marched through central Budapest on Friday, expressing anger at Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar over the EU Migration Pact, according to reports.
Crowds were heard chanting “traitor” as they moved through the city, while also booing and shouting slogans directed at the prime minister during the protest. When Magyar appeared on a balcony at his Tisza party headquarters holding a Hungarian flag, protesters reportedly intensified their chants, including accusations such as “Dirty Tisza,” and called for his resignation. He later estimated the crowd at around 1,000 people.
The demonstrations were fueled by claims that Magyar had secretly agreed to implement the EU Migration Pact in exchange for securing financial support from Brussels. The controversy grew after a political understanding was announced on May 29 involving Magyar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at unlocking approximately €16.4 billion in previously frozen funds.
Those funds had been suspended since 2022, when EU institutions accused the government of then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban of corruption and violations related to rule-of-law standards. Orban has repeatedly criticized EU policies on migration and Ukraine assistance, accusing Brussels of political pressure tactics.
Critics of the agreement also claim it could require Hungary to establish a migrant transit facility capable of hosting between 8,000 and 10,000 people near the country’s southern border, further intensifying political tensions surrounding the deal.
Crowds were heard chanting “traitor” as they moved through the city, while also booing and shouting slogans directed at the prime minister during the protest. When Magyar appeared on a balcony at his Tisza party headquarters holding a Hungarian flag, protesters reportedly intensified their chants, including accusations such as “Dirty Tisza,” and called for his resignation. He later estimated the crowd at around 1,000 people.
The demonstrations were fueled by claims that Magyar had secretly agreed to implement the EU Migration Pact in exchange for securing financial support from Brussels. The controversy grew after a political understanding was announced on May 29 involving Magyar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at unlocking approximately €16.4 billion in previously frozen funds.
Those funds had been suspended since 2022, when EU institutions accused the government of then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban of corruption and violations related to rule-of-law standards. Orban has repeatedly criticized EU policies on migration and Ukraine assistance, accusing Brussels of political pressure tactics.
Critics of the agreement also claim it could require Hungary to establish a migrant transit facility capable of hosting between 8,000 and 10,000 people near the country’s southern border, further intensifying political tensions surrounding the deal.
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