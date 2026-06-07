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Ukraine Urges EU to Review Protection Status for Military-Aged Men

Ukraine Urges EU to Review Protection Status for Military-Aged Men


2026-06-07 07:21:59
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reportedly urged the European Union to exclude military-aged Ukrainian men from temporary protection arrangements, according to EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, as cited in reports.

The request comes amid ongoing discussions in Brussels over extending temporary protection measures for Ukrainian nationals beyond their current expiration date in March 2027, according to reports.

Ukrainian officials are said to be seeking adjustments to existing arrangements as the country continues efforts to address manpower shortages linked to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Since the escalation of the war in 2022, large numbers of Ukrainians have left the country to avoid conscription. Data cited from Eurostat indicates that as of spring 2026, around 4.33 million Ukrainians were living under temporary protection across the EU, including as many as one million men of military age.

Most EU member states are reportedly in favor of extending the protection scheme until 2028, though discussions are ongoing regarding possible changes to eligibility criteria.

One option being considered, according to Brunner, involves limiting protections for military-aged men. He stated that “This is also what the Ukrainians are asking us to do,” as negotiations continue over the future of the program.

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