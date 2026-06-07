Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets UAE Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, met with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar, HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance collaboration in the fields of environment and climate change, and discussed prospects for further developing bilateral relations.