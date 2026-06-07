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Israeli Army Announces Deaths of Officer, Soldier in S. Lebanon Operations
(MENAFN) The Israeli army reported on Saturday that two of its personnel—a senior officer and a soldier—were killed during ongoing military activity in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
The army stated that Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, who served as deputy company commander in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, died from wounds sustained in combat in southern Lebanon. He had reportedly been critically injured several days earlier in a drone strike in the same area.
The military also confirmed the death of Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, who served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. According to the statement, he was killed in what was described as an accidental shooting incident in southern Lebanon. An investigation into the circumstances has been launched.
The latest fatalities bring the total number of Israeli military deaths to 30 since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28, according to reports citing army figures.
The announcement comes as military operations in southern Lebanon continue, despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July under US mediation.
The army stated that Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, who served as deputy company commander in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, died from wounds sustained in combat in southern Lebanon. He had reportedly been critically injured several days earlier in a drone strike in the same area.
The military also confirmed the death of Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, who served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. According to the statement, he was killed in what was described as an accidental shooting incident in southern Lebanon. An investigation into the circumstances has been launched.
The latest fatalities bring the total number of Israeli military deaths to 30 since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28, according to reports citing army figures.
The announcement comes as military operations in southern Lebanon continue, despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended through early July under US mediation.
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