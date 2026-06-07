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Ukraine Drone Fire Hits Russian Oil Depots
(MENAFN) A fire erupted at an oil depot in the southern Russian city of Ust-Labinsk following an overnight drone assault, regional authorities confirmed Saturday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the attack and declared that Kyiv's "long-range sanctions" had reached approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) into Russia's Krasnodar region.
The Krasnodar Operational Headquarters disclosed via Telegram that 60 residents were evacuated from surrounding buildings.
"According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," it said, adding that 167 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment had been deployed to bring the blaze under control.
In Russia's Leningrad region, a separate fire broke out at a Defense Ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky District, Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov described the region as having faced a "large-scale" drone assault on the Russian social media platform Max.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that air defense forces downed at least 10 drones bearing down on the capital overnight.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian drones across Russia, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, and Crimea — which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv's drones traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to strike the St. Petersburg region, hitting Russian naval arsenals and a military facility in Kronstadt.
"It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting," Zelenskyy said through the US social media company X.
The Ukrainian General Staff separately reported on Telegram that Russia's Peterhofskaya oil depot and Neste oil terminal in the Leningrad region were also struck during the overnight campaign.
"The terminal is a key facility for the distribution of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel) in the northwestern region of Russia. The one-time storage volume is 40,000 cubic meters of light petroleum products," it said.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 272 drones overnight, with 249 shot down. The force said 19 drone strikes hit 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell across 13 separate sites.
Independent verification of the competing claims remains difficult given the conditions of the ongoing war.
The overnight strikes form part of a sustained Ukrainian aerial campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, claiming that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.
The Krasnodar Operational Headquarters disclosed via Telegram that 60 residents were evacuated from surrounding buildings.
"According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties," it said, adding that 167 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment had been deployed to bring the blaze under control.
In Russia's Leningrad region, a separate fire broke out at a Defense Ministry facility in the Lomonosovsky District, Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov described the region as having faced a "large-scale" drone assault on the Russian social media platform Max.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that air defense forces downed at least 10 drones bearing down on the capital overnight.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian drones across Russia, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, and Crimea — which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv's drones traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to strike the St. Petersburg region, hitting Russian naval arsenals and a military facility in Kronstadt.
"It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting," Zelenskyy said through the US social media company X.
The Ukrainian General Staff separately reported on Telegram that Russia's Peterhofskaya oil depot and Neste oil terminal in the Leningrad region were also struck during the overnight campaign.
"The terminal is a key facility for the distribution of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel) in the northwestern region of Russia. The one-time storage volume is 40,000 cubic meters of light petroleum products," it said.
Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 272 drones overnight, with 249 shot down. The force said 19 drone strikes hit 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell across 13 separate sites.
Independent verification of the competing claims remains difficult given the conditions of the ongoing war.
The overnight strikes form part of a sustained Ukrainian aerial campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, claiming that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.
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