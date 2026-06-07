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Iran Rebuts Uranium Transfer Deal Report
(MENAFN) Iran's semi-official Fars news agency flatly rejected a report Friday by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network claiming Tehran had agreed to ship its enriched uranium stockpile to a third country — as fresh military tensions erupted in the Gulf of Oman.
Citing a source with direct knowledge of the Iranian negotiating team, Fars stated that nuclear matters were essentially absent from the current round of talks between Tehran and Washington, and would only be introduced at a later stage in the diplomatic process. The denial came on the heels of an earlier report alleging that Iran had informed Pakistan of its willingness to transfer a portion of its enriched uranium abroad.
The source was unambiguous, stressing that no such transfer is under discussion, and warning that the United States must take "clear and definitive" actions before "final agreements on some fundamental issues" can be reached.
On the military front, Iran's army announced Friday that its naval forces fired warning shots at two U.S. destroyers — DDG-103 and DDG-87 of the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group — in the Gulf of Oman, deploying "Qadir" cruise missiles and "Shahid Dana" drones. The army stated on its official website that both destroyers subsequently withdrew toward the Indian Ocean.
Tehran characterized the operation as part of its sustained campaign against what it described as "maritime malicious acts and disruptions and the hijacking of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the Navy of the U.S. terrorist army."
U.S. Central Command directly contradicted the account, denying that Iranian forces had fired on any American naval vessels.
The standoff unfolds against a fragile diplomatic backdrop. Following a ceasefire that took hold on April 8 — ending 40 days of fighting between Iran, the United States, and Israel — Tehran and Washington launched Pakistan-mediated peace negotiations. Both sides have since exchanged multiple proposed frameworks outlining conditions for a lasting settlement, and are currently working to finalize a memorandum of understanding.
Tensions over maritime access remain acute. Iran has sealed the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to Israel or the United States in retaliation for joint strikes on Iranian soil. Washington, meanwhile, has imposed a naval blockade on the strait, barring ships bound to or from Iranian ports from using the waterway.
Citing a source with direct knowledge of the Iranian negotiating team, Fars stated that nuclear matters were essentially absent from the current round of talks between Tehran and Washington, and would only be introduced at a later stage in the diplomatic process. The denial came on the heels of an earlier report alleging that Iran had informed Pakistan of its willingness to transfer a portion of its enriched uranium abroad.
The source was unambiguous, stressing that no such transfer is under discussion, and warning that the United States must take "clear and definitive" actions before "final agreements on some fundamental issues" can be reached.
On the military front, Iran's army announced Friday that its naval forces fired warning shots at two U.S. destroyers — DDG-103 and DDG-87 of the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group — in the Gulf of Oman, deploying "Qadir" cruise missiles and "Shahid Dana" drones. The army stated on its official website that both destroyers subsequently withdrew toward the Indian Ocean.
Tehran characterized the operation as part of its sustained campaign against what it described as "maritime malicious acts and disruptions and the hijacking of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the Navy of the U.S. terrorist army."
U.S. Central Command directly contradicted the account, denying that Iranian forces had fired on any American naval vessels.
The standoff unfolds against a fragile diplomatic backdrop. Following a ceasefire that took hold on April 8 — ending 40 days of fighting between Iran, the United States, and Israel — Tehran and Washington launched Pakistan-mediated peace negotiations. Both sides have since exchanged multiple proposed frameworks outlining conditions for a lasting settlement, and are currently working to finalize a memorandum of understanding.
Tensions over maritime access remain acute. Iran has sealed the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to Israel or the United States in retaliation for joint strikes on Iranian soil. Washington, meanwhile, has imposed a naval blockade on the strait, barring ships bound to or from Iranian ports from using the waterway.
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