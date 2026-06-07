Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fasanara Capital Launches Investment Platform For Ferrari-Backed Lending

Fasanara Capital Launches Investment Platform For Ferrari-Backed Lending


2026-06-07 05:51:30
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The platform draws on an investment partnership featuring Fasanara, Giacomo Mattioli of Ferrari Beverly Hills / Mattioli Automotive Group and Enzo Mattioli Ferrari

Announcing the launch of the Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform and Fasanara Ferrari Strategy: Owner's Circle

A first-of-its-kind investment platform combining Ferrari-backed lending, active collector-car value creation, and exclusive access to the global Ferrari lifestyle

With seed capital from the ONE Fasanara (F-ONE) multi-strategy investment platform

London / Los Angeles / Modena, (June 3, 2026) – Fasanara Capital today announces the launch of Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform, a pioneering partnership dedicated to financing loans backed by Ferrari automobiles, alongside the Fasanara Ferrari Strategy: Owner's Circle, a new investment strategy targeting attractive risk/return opportunities while offering investors privileged access to one of...

MENAFN07062026005205015282ID1111221450



ValueWalk

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search