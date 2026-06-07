Fasanara Capital Launches Investment Platform For Ferrari-Backed Lending
Announcing the launch of the Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform and Fasanara Ferrari Strategy: Owner's Circle
A first-of-its-kind investment platform combining Ferrari-backed lending, active collector-car value creation, and exclusive access to the global Ferrari lifestyle
With seed capital from the ONE Fasanara (F-ONE) multi-strategy investment platform
London / Los Angeles / Modena, (June 3, 2026) – Fasanara Capital today announces the launch of Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform, a pioneering partnership dedicated to financing loans backed by Ferrari automobiles, alongside the Fasanara Ferrari Strategy: Owner's Circle, a new investment strategy targeting attractive risk/return opportunities while offering investors privileged access to one of...
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