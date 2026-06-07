Kim Jong Un's Sister Says North Korea's Nuclear Status Is 'Irreversible'

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo Jong rejected claims that the United States and China had reached a common position on North Korea's denuclearization, describing such suggestions as false and detached from reality.

She said Pyongyang's policy of continuously strengthening its nuclear deterrent, under the direction of Kim Jong Un, was a strategic decision that would be implemented without conditions and could not be reversed.

The remarks come just days before Xi is scheduled to arrive in North Korea on Monday for a two-day state visit, his first trip to Pyongyang since 2019. The visit is widely viewed as an effort by Beijing to reinforce ties with its longtime ally amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in Northeast Asia.

Kim's statement signals that North Korea is unlikely to make concessions on its nuclear arsenal despite renewed diplomatic engagement between Beijing and Pyongyang. Analysts have long viewed North Korea's nuclear weapons program as a central pillar of the country's security strategy and a key source of leverage in negotiations with foreign powers.

The comments also follow a series of recent moves by North Korea to expand its military capabilities. State media in recent days reported the opening of a new nuclear-material production facility, while Kim Jong Un has called for a significant expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal and missile production capacity.

Separately, North Korea has accelerated efforts to modernize its military forces, including the development of larger naval assets and advanced missile systems. Reuters recently reported that Pyongyang was pushing ahead with plans for a 10,000-ton destroyer and expanding strategic weapons programs as Xi's visit approaches.

China remains North Korea's largest trading partner and primary economic lifeline, providing crucial support despite international sanctions imposed over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile activities. Beijing has consistently called for stability on the Korean Peninsula while opposing actions that could trigger further escalation.

North Korea's nuclear program has been the subject of U.N. sanctions for years, with negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington largely stalled since the collapse of denuclearization talks during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term. Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests and continued to advance its weapons programs despite international pressure.

Xi's visit comes at a time when North Korea has deepened ties with Russia and increased military cooperation with Moscow. The trip is expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional security and economic cooperation, but Kim Yo Jong's latest remarks suggest that North Korea's nuclear ambitions will remain non-negotiable.