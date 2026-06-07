Qatar Participates In Coordination Meeting Of GCC Ministers Of Labour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar took part on Saturday in the 64th Coordination Meeting of the Ministers of Labour of the GCC Member States as part of consultation and coordination on matters laid out for the international meetings relevant to the labour sector.

Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Convened on the sidelines of the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), held in Geneva, Switzerland, the meeting went over the items on the agenda for the current session.

The Ministers debated aspects of mutual cooperation, as well as avenues for advancing this cooperation during the upcoming phase.