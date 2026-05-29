From Cricket, Basketball To Volleyball: Ram Charan Talks About His Love For Sports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Pan-India star Ram Charan hilariously shared that while academics were never really his strong suit, he made sure to shine on the field as he professed his love for sports.

Ram's upcoming film“Peddi” is a sports action drama, where his character acts as a "crossover athlete" who aces three sports such as cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

Talking about his love for sports in real life during a tete-a-tete with IANS, Ram, who is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, shared that he went from captaining volleyball and basketball teams to playing cricket and participating in track and field events.

“I used to love sports. I used to be a volleyball captain, probably the shortest basketball captain also. I used to play cricket. I used to do track and field. So, I used to love sports. I mean, my grades were not so great. So, I must be excelling in one of them, right?,” Ram Charan told IANS.

The 41-year-old star, who is recognised for his impeccable dancing skills, pushed himself physically and mentally to ace his role in Peddi, which also led to an injury. The actor was seen with a bandaged wrist during the interview and shared that he sustained the injury while shooting a scene.

Asked how much is too much for an actor to invest in a role?

Ram, whose tryst with cinema began in 2007 with Chirutha, said:“I think it's wonderful the way we all prepared for this role, her role and mine especially. It's about two and a half years ago was my last film and now we're back with Peddi, bigger, stronger and more confident,” replied a very calm Ram.

The Telugu film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.