'Ahlan Oral Health' Campaign Continues Until June 18

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Najat Al Yafei, Manager of the Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Department at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), confirmed that the 'Ahlan Oral Health 2026' campaign was launched on May 31, 2026 and that it will continue until June 18.

The campaign aims to promote oral health among older adults in Qatar and support their families and caregivers in maintaining the oral health of this valued population, who deserve the highest level of care, respect, and appreciation.

Dr. Al Yafei stated that the campaign includes a wide range of educational and community-based activities, including field visits to older adults at the Al Thumama Complex for Palestinians, Ehsan Centres, Enaya Centre, and the Older Adults Complex at Hamad Medical Corporation, as well as home visits to older adults registered with PHCC. In addition, the campaign provides educational and training sessions targeting various groups involved in the care of older adults.

She noted that the campaign featured a scientific lecture delivered to healthcare professionals through the Microsoft Teams platform, attended by more than 1,000 healthcare practitioners. Educational sessions were also conducted for family caregivers caring for older relatives, as well as for nursing staff involved in the care of older adults at Hamad Medical Corporation, with the aim of enhancing knowledge about the importance of oral health and integrating it into comprehensive healthcare.

Dr. Al Yafei emphasised that oral health extends beyond aesthetics and is closely linked to overall health, proper nutrition, communication abilities, and quality of life. She highlighted that many health problems may begin with neglect of oral health.

She explained that the campaign seeks to integrate oral health into the concept of healthy ageing through health education and home-based assessments, while equipping families and caregivers with the knowledge and skills needed to support daily oral care.

Dr. Al Yafei further mentioned that ageing may be accompanied by several oral health challenges, including medication-related dry mouth, gum disease, root caries, and difficulties in cleaning natural teeth or dentures. She encouraged older adults to brush their teeth twice daily using fluoride toothpaste, clean dentures regularly, and maintain adequate hydration unless medically contraindicated.

She highlighted the importance of balanced nutrition in maintaining oral health. Consuming foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, and protein supports healthy teeth and bones, while reducing sugar intake helps prevent dental caries.

Dr. Al Yafei noted that some older adults may not directly express oral pain or discomfort. Therefore, family members should be attentive to signs such as difficulty chewing, loss of appetite, preference for soft foods, frequent touching of the mouth or face, or changes in oral odour, as these may indicate the need for a dental consultation.

She also stressed that the important role of family members and grandchildren in supporting the oral health of older adults by reminding them about daily oral care, assisting them when needed, and reinforcing the values of kindness, respect, and care encouraged by Islamic teachings.

Dr. Al Yafei added that by emphasising that protecting the smiles of older adults is a shared community responsibility and that providing them with appropriate healthcare reflects gratitude and appreciation for those who have contributed to building families and society through many years of dedication and service.