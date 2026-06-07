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Qatar Stock Exchange Index Declines Marginally At Beginning Of Sunday's Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange Index Declines Marginally At Beginning Of Sunday's Trading


2026-06-07 06:03:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index slipped marginally at the beginning of Sunday's trading, down 0.01%, losing 1.25 points to reach 10334 points, compared to the previous session's close.

QSE figures showed positive performance for Consumer Goods and Services (+0.15%), Industrials (+0.07%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.01%). On the other hand, performance was negative for Telecoms by (-0.02%), Insurance by (-0.07%), Transportation (-0.32%), and Real Estate by (-0.43%).

As of 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2782 transactions worth QR 56.376 million, distributed over 25.277 million shares.


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The Peninsula

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