'BJP Condemns Attack, But Abhishek Banerjee Must Face Consequences Of His Statements': Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IASN) A political storm erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by a mob during his visit to Sonarpur, with Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar condemning the attack while asserting that Banerjee would have to face the consequences of his statements.

MoS and BJP leader Majumdar condemned the attack on Sunday but also took a swipe at the Trinamool leader.

"Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this. We do not support this kind of undemocratic way of protesting and do not consider such methods appropriate. However, it is also true that before the elections, certain incidents happened against us as well. Abhishek Banerjee, while standing on top of a vehicle and projecting a heroic image, made remarks that after a particular date and time, they would 'play the DJ'. Now, if the public is responding to him in the same language, then he will have to face the consequences of his own statements," Majumdar said.

He further added, "Abhishek Banerjee will say many things; this is the culture of the TMC. The people have given such an overwhelming mandate to Suvendu Adhikari and made him the BJP's Chief Minister. Tell him to remain quiet now."

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul also criticised the ruling TMC, saying, "Our government is not like the previous government or the one before it, where even our national president was attacked with stones, and there was no response. Those who have never even held a children's pistol in their hands have been framed in arms cases. What happened yesterday is the anger of the people, which has been building for the last 15 years due to the actions of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee."

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh termed the incident unfortunate while blaming the state's past governance.

"What happened to Abhishek should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. But for the past 15 years, the public has been suffering. Every single person has been harassed. They didn't spare anyone. People's rights have been taken away. There was no proper law and order, no basic facilities. Even a small-time leader moved around with three to four vehicles and security. There was no traffic police on the roads, no police in the police stations," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad strongly condemned the attack and demanded action against those responsible. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident, and strict action should be ensured against all those who attacked Abhishek Banerjee, threw eggs at him, and engaged in physical altercations with him," he said.

The incident has intensified the political confrontation in West Bengal, with both the ruling BJP and opposition parties trading sharp accusations over violence, public anger and the state's political atmosphere.

Banerjee, nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had gone to meet a family of an alleged victim of post-poll violence when scores of protesters allegedly hurled stones and eggs at his convoy while shouting "chor, chor" slogans.

According to eyewitnesses, Banerjee, often referred to by political opponents as "bhaipo" (Bengali for nephew), was forced to wear a cricket helmet as aides escorted him away from the hostile crowd. He was later shifted to a hospital for treatment. But was discharged after examination.