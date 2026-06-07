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US Military Shoots Down 2 Iranian Drones Threatening Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz

US Military Shoots Down 2 Iranian Drones Threatening Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-06-07 06:03:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US military announced Sunday, June 7, 2026, that it had shot down two Iranian drones, saying they posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression, it added.

The US military announced Saturday that it had shot down four one-way Iranian attack drones that had been launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said that the four drones posed a direct threat to civil maritime navigation in the region, adding that US forces carried out strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in self-defense against any further attacks.

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The Peninsula

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