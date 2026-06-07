Wifaq Centre Launches Premarital Counselling Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Wifaq Family Consulting Centre, member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, is launching the 46th edition of its premarital counselling programme in cooperation with the General Directorate of Endowments. The program will run from June 8 to 10 at the centre's headquarters in Lusail City.

The programme is part of the centre's efforts to empower young men and women to establish happy and stable married lives and enhance their family awareness through theoretical and practical premarital training. This stems from the importance of conscious preparation for this pivotal stage in the lives of individuals and families.

The programme aims to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and values ​​necessary to build a marital life based on understanding, affection, and compassion.

It also aims to strengthen their ability to deal with the various responsibilities and challenges they may face at the beginning of their married life, thus contributing to family stability and establishing a culture of positive partnership between spouses.

The new season includes three main themes covering the legal, psychological, and social aspects of married life. These themes are presented by a number of Islamic scholars and experts in family and psychological relations.

The training workshops address a number of topics related to married life, most notably legal rights and obligations, understanding the differences between spouses, personality types, effective communication skills, and managing marital conflicts. This helps participants build a more conscious, balanced, and stable marital relationship.

The premarital counselling programme is one of the centre's leading programmes. Over its previous seasons, it has had a positive impact on spreading a culture of family preparation and raising awareness of the importance of preparing for married life.

This culminated in the centre winning the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work in recognition of its contributions to supporting families and enhancing the quality of family life.

The centre called on young men and women who are about to get married and newly engaged to take the initiative to register via the electronic link available on the centre's official accounts on social media platforms, to benefit from the programme, which is held under the message:“Because the beginning of a successful marriage starts with awareness and readiness.”