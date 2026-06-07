Access To Justice Foundation Of Security: NHRC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali affirmed that true security is built on trust between individuals and state institutions, as well as confidence that justice is accessible to everyone without discrimination.

Speaking via videoconference at the annual meeting of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the Rule of Law and Human Rights, Al Jamali said that experience has shown that the safest and most stable societies are those in which people feel that their rights are protected in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, justice, and accountability.

He noted that when trust between individuals and institutions declines, vulnerabilities widen and the risks of tension, conflict, and social fragmentation increase.

Al Jamali said the meeting comes at a time of rapidly accelerating political and economic transformations worldwide, amid growing challenges stemming from conflicts, humanitarian crises, and increasing societal polarization.“In light of these challenges, it is essential to ask a direct question: How can people feel safe in a world where crises are escalating and areas of tension are expanding” he said, emphasizing the close relationship between security and human rights.

He explained that individuals feel secure when they know that the law protects them, their dignity is safeguarded, their voices are heard, and they will not be left alone if they are subjected to injustice.

“Through our work at the National Human Rights Committee, we see that true security is the outcome of trust between people and state institutions, and confidence that justice is available to all without discrimination,” Al Jamali added.

H E the NHRC Secretary-General pointed out that one of the greatest challenges facing the world today is preventing crises before they occur. He stressed that achieving this goal requires investment in people, education, justice, participation, and accountability, describing them as the most effective preventive tools and the foundations of sustainable stability.

Al Jamali further emphasized that the significance of the meeting lies in its role in reinforcing the global message that the rule of law and human rights are intrinsically linked to security and development.