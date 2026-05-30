Thiruvananthapuram Crime: Teen's Bold Heist Near Bank Raises Eyebrows!

A theft case has been reported from Thiruvananthapuram, where the Fort Police arrested a 19-year-old youth from Karimadom Colony for allegedly stealing a bank security guard's belongings. The accused, identified as Sandeep, was taken into custody following an investigation into the incident.

According to police officials, the theft took place at a major bank branch that comes under the jurisdiction of the Fort Police Station. Sandeep allegedly stole the security guard's bag, which contained a mobile phone valued at around ₹20,000 along with other personal items. The incident created concern among staff and prompted swift police action.

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Based on available leads and surveillance inputs, the police tracked down Sandeep and arrested him. During preliminary questioning, officials found that he is a known history-sheeter and has been involved in multiple theft cases in the past, raising concerns about repeat offences in the area.

After completing the necessary formalities and recording his arrest, the police produced Sandeep before a local court. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. Authorities are now looking into whether he may be linked to other similar theft incidents reported in the city.

The Fort Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

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