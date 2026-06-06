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Zelenskyy Criticizes Putin’s Response to Open Letter
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday described the reaction to his open letter sent earlier this week to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “weak” response.
“Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,” Zelenskyy stated in an evening video message published on US social media platform X.
Accusing his Russian counterpart of avoiding efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said he believes many people worldwide were disappointed by Putin’s reaction to his open letter.
The Ukrainian leader’s comments came after his Russian counterpart addressed this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he stated that he currently sees no value in meeting with Zelenskyy.
During the plenary session of SPIEF earlier on Friday, Putin said the open letter sent to him contained “elements of rudeness,” adding: “Is this a way to create conditions for personal meetings and negotiations, or is it creating an environment in which any personal meetings are truly impossible? I think it's the latter.”
When asked about the possibility of a meeting with Zelenskyy, Putin responded that he does not “see the point in meeting,” further claiming that the “only point for the Ukrainian side is to stop the advance of our Armed Forces, that's all.”
“Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,” Zelenskyy stated in an evening video message published on US social media platform X.
Accusing his Russian counterpart of avoiding efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said he believes many people worldwide were disappointed by Putin’s reaction to his open letter.
The Ukrainian leader’s comments came after his Russian counterpart addressed this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he stated that he currently sees no value in meeting with Zelenskyy.
During the plenary session of SPIEF earlier on Friday, Putin said the open letter sent to him contained “elements of rudeness,” adding: “Is this a way to create conditions for personal meetings and negotiations, or is it creating an environment in which any personal meetings are truly impossible? I think it's the latter.”
When asked about the possibility of a meeting with Zelenskyy, Putin responded that he does not “see the point in meeting,” further claiming that the “only point for the Ukrainian side is to stop the advance of our Armed Forces, that's all.”
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