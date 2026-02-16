Kumaraswamy Slams Kharge's 'Baseless' RSS Allegations, Demands Proof

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader on Monday dismissed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's comments on RSS, saying they're "not worth replying to," demanding proof. Speaking with ANI, Kumaraswamy accused Kharge of making baseless allegations and engaging in petty politics. "His comment is not worth replying to. I demand (Priyank) Kharge to provide proof."

Kharge's Allegations Against RSS

This follows Kharge's questions about the RSS's financial transparency at a book release event in Bengaluru. "Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," said Kharge.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, after some research, I learned that Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law," added Kharge.

Political Backlash Mounts

As a result, many political leaders criticised the Karnataka Minister's remarks.

VHP Refutes Claims

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande strongly refuted Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's statement questioning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) financial transparency and legal status. Speaking to ANI, Parande said, "I think this is a very irresponsible statement. He is attempting to discredit patriotic organisations, but that won't increase his credibility. There is little value in what he says, which would discredit us. Sangh is capable of answering these questions. But he has targeted all Hinutva organisations, I think this is bad and a lie."

BJP Defends Organisation

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Ramchander Rao asserted that the organisation has played a key role in keeping the country united. Speaking to ANI here, Rao said," Priyank Kharge should remember that it is the RSS because of which today India stands united. The Congress party has been dividing the country on many issues, in the name of caste, everything. Today, the RSS is the only force in the country keeping it united. BJP is proud that we have the same ideology as that of RSS." (ANI)

