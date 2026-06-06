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Latvia Urges NATO to Prioritize Defense and Deterrence
(MENAFN) Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Türkiye, Latvia has emphasized the need for the alliance to reinforce its collective defense capabilities and adapt to evolving security challenges.
Speaking about the country's priorities, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stressed that NATO must remain focused on its primary purpose of protecting member states and maintaining a strong deterrence posture.
"Latvia's message is straightforward: NATO's core mission remains collective defense, and the alliance must continue strengthening its deterrence and defense posture in line with today's security environment," Braze said.
She argued that the security challenges confronting NATO extend beyond a single issue and are closely linked to wider developments affecting the Euro-Atlantic region, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"Security cannot be built on declarations alone; it requires deployable forces, resilient supply chains, advanced technologies and sustained political resolve," she added.
According to Braze, Latvia is already among the alliance's leading contributors in terms of defense spending relative to the size of its economy. However, she emphasized that the country's strategy is focused not only on budget commitments but also on developing practical military capabilities.
She highlighted ongoing investments in air defense systems, drone technology and military infrastructure. Braze also pointed to Latvia's role in hosting NATO personnel and supporting alliance missions as part of its broader contribution to regional security and collective defense efforts.
Speaking about the country's priorities, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stressed that NATO must remain focused on its primary purpose of protecting member states and maintaining a strong deterrence posture.
"Latvia's message is straightforward: NATO's core mission remains collective defense, and the alliance must continue strengthening its deterrence and defense posture in line with today's security environment," Braze said.
She argued that the security challenges confronting NATO extend beyond a single issue and are closely linked to wider developments affecting the Euro-Atlantic region, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"Security cannot be built on declarations alone; it requires deployable forces, resilient supply chains, advanced technologies and sustained political resolve," she added.
According to Braze, Latvia is already among the alliance's leading contributors in terms of defense spending relative to the size of its economy. However, she emphasized that the country's strategy is focused not only on budget commitments but also on developing practical military capabilities.
She highlighted ongoing investments in air defense systems, drone technology and military infrastructure. Braze also pointed to Latvia's role in hosting NATO personnel and supporting alliance missions as part of its broader contribution to regional security and collective defense efforts.
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