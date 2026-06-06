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Merz Urges Compliance with Lebanon Truce Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has appealed to Israel to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon, arguing that maintaining calm along the border could support ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.
During a joint press conference in Berlin alongside Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magya, Merz expressed concern over the recent increase in violence in southern Lebanon and said the situation is being closely monitored by the German government.
“The German government urgently calls upon Israel to observe the ceasefire agreed upon in April and to protect the civilian population in southern Lebanon,” Merz said. “This is particularly necessary at this moment to facilitate a breakthrough — including within the negotiations currently being conducted between US President Trump and the Iranian leadership,” he added.
The German leader also urged Hezbollah to stop its military actions against Israel and surrender its weapons.
“Hezbollah must cease attacking the people of Israel immediately and must lay down its arms,” Merz said.
According to Merz, German officials remain engaged with both Israeli and Lebanese authorities in an effort to support dialogue and prevent further escalation.
“We are doing everything within our power to contribute to de-escalation and to restore the ceasefire,” he said.
The remarks came as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions in the region and preserve the fragile truce established earlier this year.
During a joint press conference in Berlin alongside Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magya, Merz expressed concern over the recent increase in violence in southern Lebanon and said the situation is being closely monitored by the German government.
“The German government urgently calls upon Israel to observe the ceasefire agreed upon in April and to protect the civilian population in southern Lebanon,” Merz said. “This is particularly necessary at this moment to facilitate a breakthrough — including within the negotiations currently being conducted between US President Trump and the Iranian leadership,” he added.
The German leader also urged Hezbollah to stop its military actions against Israel and surrender its weapons.
“Hezbollah must cease attacking the people of Israel immediately and must lay down its arms,” Merz said.
According to Merz, German officials remain engaged with both Israeli and Lebanese authorities in an effort to support dialogue and prevent further escalation.
“We are doing everything within our power to contribute to de-escalation and to restore the ceasefire,” he said.
The remarks came as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions in the region and preserve the fragile truce established earlier this year.
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