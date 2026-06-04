Maintain Highest Standards Of Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra: IGP

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi on Thursday reviewed security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra at the Baltal base camp and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all preparations ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Birdi, accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, inspected facilities being put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3.

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According to a police spokesperson, the officers assessed the pace of security and logistical preparations and reviewed facilities established for Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed for the pilgrimage.

The team inspected accommodation, communication facilities, security infrastructure and other essential arrangements at the base camp to evaluate the overall level of preparedness.

During the visit, Birdi stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees.

“Directions were issued to concerned officers to maintain the highest standards of preparedness and ensure timely completion of all arrangements well before the commencement of the yatra,” the spokesperson said.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 after 57 days. Pilgrims aged between 13 and 70 years are eligible to undertake the yatra.

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Security agencies have intensified preparations across the Kashmir Valley in view of the large number of pilgrims expected to participate in this year's pilgrimage.

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