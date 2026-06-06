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Riyadh Denounces Strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has strongly criticized the attacks carried out by Iran against Bahrain and Kuwait, describing them as a serious breach of international law.
In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry voiced its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of both Gulf nations.
The ministry reaffirmed its opposition to the attacks, stressing that such actions threaten regional stability and violate established international legal principles.
Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, the ministry said the strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" and undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.
Saudi Arabia also expressed its support for Bahrain and Kuwait in the aftermath of the attacks, emphasizing its backing for measures aimed at protecting their national interests and territorial integrity.
The statement renewed the Kingdom’s solidarity with both countries and its “full support” for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.
In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry voiced its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of both Gulf nations.
The ministry reaffirmed its opposition to the attacks, stressing that such actions threaten regional stability and violate established international legal principles.
Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, the ministry said the strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations" and undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.
Saudi Arabia also expressed its support for Bahrain and Kuwait in the aftermath of the attacks, emphasizing its backing for measures aimed at protecting their national interests and territorial integrity.
The statement renewed the Kingdom’s solidarity with both countries and its “full support” for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.
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