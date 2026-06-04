NZ's New Forestry Rules Promise Consistency. Will They Also Increase Environmental Risk?

MENAFN - The Conversation) One of the most important changes to New Zealand's environmental regulations in recent years came into force this week.

Yet outside policy circles, the forestry sector and a handful of councils, few people are likely to have noticed.

The government's freshly-amended National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry set bottom-line rules for activities ranging from afforestation and harvesting to slash management and erosion control.

There is a clear need for such safeguards.

Commercial forestry is one of New Zealand's most valuable industries, generating billions of dollars in export earnings and supporting thousands of jobs. So, it needs a regulatory framework that provides certainty for long-term investment and operational decisions.

But it can also have significant impacts on waterways, infrastructure, ecosystems and downstream communities if activities are not carefully managed, with recent years having provided some stark examples.

With the new rules now in effect, there are genuine questions over whether they strike the right balance – or might simply ease regulatory burden at significant ongoing environmental cost.

A solution in search of a problem?

The government says the reforms will make forestry regulation more consistent across New Zealand while reducing compliance costs. They are also intended to focus regulatory effort on higher-risk activities and locations.

Key changes include narrowing the circumstances in which councils can impose stricter local rules, replacing some prescriptive slash-management requirements with a risk-based assessment process and reducing planning requirements for afforestation and replanting.

When proposed last year as part of the government's wider resource management programme, the amendments quickly drew criticism from environmental groups and others.

Critics argued the reforms did little to address the scale of modern clear-fell harvesting – known to raise the risk forestry-related damage – or increasing severe storms that exceed the“one-in-20-year” threshold on which many forestry rules are based.

There were also concerns about limiting councils' ability to introduce stronger local safeguards, allowing forestry activities in high-risk areas and enabling more industry self-regulation, despite recent cases highlighting its flaws.

There are now concerns this narrowed set of rules will not effectively reduce the the risk of slash and sediment entering waterways in heavy storms, as disastrously occurred during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

There also remain serious questions around the evidence base for the reforms – and the process through which they were developed.

For instance, the government's regulatory impact statement, used to assess the costs, benefits and rationale for the amendments, made no reference to an independent 2024 review of councils' use of forestry rules.

The review, which the responsible ministers had received, found most councils had not set about developing their own stricter rules and instead were relying largely on older planning provisions.

This finding is important because it was at odds with the reforms' premise that stringent council rules have been imposing unnecessary costs and uncertainty on foresters.

In its submission on the reforms, the Environmental Defence Society argued a better solution would have been to require councils to develop stronger and more consistent protections for vulnerable rivers, lakes, estuaries and communities.

That proposal was not pursued. Instead, the amendments constrained the circumstances in which councils can impose stricter rules, largely limiting them to areas classified as severely erosion-prone.

Yet forestry-related risks do not neatly align with such definitions, as damage from landslides, slash and sediment can still occur in other landscapes – particularly during intense rainfall.

What the reforms leave out

Compounding concerns about the reforms is a government-imposed“plan stop” that bars councils from making any planning changes until the end of 2027.

This move, designed to prevent councils from spending time and money on plan provisions that may not survive under a new resource management system, is likely to further curb local efforts to manage forestry-related risk.

More realistically, it may be the 2030s before councils are able to revisit these issues. By then, the new system will still be bedding in and proposed local government reorganisation may have further delayed action.

As well, councils could be required to compensate land owners for tougher rules by a proposed“regulatory relief” regime.

The reforms are also notable for what they leave out.

They came with little discussion of how forestry risks are managed in comparable overseas jurisdictions – or even whether New Zealand's regulatory settings remain fit for a future of more frequent and severe storms. At a time public finances are already under pressure, these damaging events are only growing more costly.

To address this risk, the forestry consultation process could have led to stronger standards to safeguard steep headwater catchments and gullies that can generate large volumes of slash and sediment. These opportunities were ultimately missed.

Concerns also remain over a new process for assessing risk from slash which relies heavily on industry-led assessments, and provides limited scope for councils to decline or call for independent scrutiny by geotechnical experts.

Ultimately, the issue is larger than forestry regulation alone. As climate change intensifies rainfall and erosion hazards, the stability of New Zealand's hill country becomes a matter of economic resilience as well as environmental protection.