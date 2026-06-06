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Istanbul Hosts International Gathering on Islamic Finance and Sustainable Growth
(MENAFN) The third edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit opened in Istanbul on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, central bank leaders, investors, financial experts, academics and representatives from various sectors around the world.
The four-day event, which runs through June 6, is being held at Halkbank’s headquarters within the Istanbul Financial Center. It is organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under the umbrella of AlBaraka Summits Türkiye.
Held under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” the summit is focusing on the role of ethical finance in promoting sustainable growth and shaping the future direction of Islamic economic and financial systems.
Discussions throughout the event cover a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital capital, financial technology, innovation in Islamic finance, sustainable liquidity models and opportunities for young entrepreneurs.
One of the key sessions, titled “Digital Capital and Financial Innovation: Technology, Governance and Shariah Integrity,” explores how emerging technologies are being integrated into Islamic financial services. Topics include the application of artificial intelligence in credit evaluation, risk management, automated regulatory compliance and the tokenization of assets that meet Shariah requirements.
The summit also features a high-level panel bringing together central bank governors and government officials. The discussion is being moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN special envoy responsible for financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
Participants in the panel include Fatih Karahan, governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority. The session is expected to address major economic challenges and opportunities facing Islamic finance in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy.
The four-day event, which runs through June 6, is being held at Halkbank’s headquarters within the Istanbul Financial Center. It is organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under the umbrella of AlBaraka Summits Türkiye.
Held under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” the summit is focusing on the role of ethical finance in promoting sustainable growth and shaping the future direction of Islamic economic and financial systems.
Discussions throughout the event cover a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital capital, financial technology, innovation in Islamic finance, sustainable liquidity models and opportunities for young entrepreneurs.
One of the key sessions, titled “Digital Capital and Financial Innovation: Technology, Governance and Shariah Integrity,” explores how emerging technologies are being integrated into Islamic financial services. Topics include the application of artificial intelligence in credit evaluation, risk management, automated regulatory compliance and the tokenization of assets that meet Shariah requirements.
The summit also features a high-level panel bringing together central bank governors and government officials. The discussion is being moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN special envoy responsible for financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
Participants in the panel include Fatih Karahan, governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority. The session is expected to address major economic challenges and opportunities facing Islamic finance in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy.
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