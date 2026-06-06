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UNICEF Warns Global Aid Delays Are Endangering Children
(MENAFN) Ongoing disruptions to international transportation networks linked to the conflict in the Middle East are driving up humanitarian costs and slowing the delivery of essential assistance to children around the world, a UNICEF official has warned.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, UNICEF's chief of global transport and logistics, Jean-Cedric Meeus, said the consequences of the regional conflict are now affecting supply chains far beyond the Middle East nearly 100 days after the latest escalation began.
"Increased transport costs mean less money for the lifesaving supplies children need," Meeus said.
He explained that higher shipping and transportation expenses, combined with a broader shortage of humanitarian funding, are placing significant pressure on relief organizations and limiting their ability to respond effectively to growing needs.
According to reports, changes in major shipping routes have forced vessels to travel around the Cape of Good Hope, extending delivery times by an additional two to four weeks. At the same time, reduced air cargo availability and growing congestion at ports in Africa and other regions have further complicated aid operations.
UNICEF reported substantial increases in transportation costs across multiple humanitarian sectors. Air freight expenses for vaccine shipments from India to Ethiopia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have climbed by between 50% and 70%. Road transport costs for nutritional aid moving from Kenya to Somalia, South Sudan and Congo have also risen by approximately 30%.
Meeus added that the cost of transporting educational materials by sea from China to Yemen and Mozambique has increased dramatically, with rates now between 100% and 150% higher than before.
"Cumulatively, we estimate that these disruptions could delay critical supplies by up to four to six months," Meeus said.
He stressed that prolonged delays in delivering vaccines and nutritional assistance could have devastating consequences for vulnerable children living in emergency situations.
"The difference between life and death"
According to Meeus, UNICEF continues to move aid through alternative shipping methods, greater reliance on locally produced supplies and cooperation with other UN agencies. However, he cautioned that humanitarian organizations will struggle to sustain these additional costs over the long term as logistical challenges continue to grow.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, UNICEF's chief of global transport and logistics, Jean-Cedric Meeus, said the consequences of the regional conflict are now affecting supply chains far beyond the Middle East nearly 100 days after the latest escalation began.
"Increased transport costs mean less money for the lifesaving supplies children need," Meeus said.
He explained that higher shipping and transportation expenses, combined with a broader shortage of humanitarian funding, are placing significant pressure on relief organizations and limiting their ability to respond effectively to growing needs.
According to reports, changes in major shipping routes have forced vessels to travel around the Cape of Good Hope, extending delivery times by an additional two to four weeks. At the same time, reduced air cargo availability and growing congestion at ports in Africa and other regions have further complicated aid operations.
UNICEF reported substantial increases in transportation costs across multiple humanitarian sectors. Air freight expenses for vaccine shipments from India to Ethiopia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have climbed by between 50% and 70%. Road transport costs for nutritional aid moving from Kenya to Somalia, South Sudan and Congo have also risen by approximately 30%.
Meeus added that the cost of transporting educational materials by sea from China to Yemen and Mozambique has increased dramatically, with rates now between 100% and 150% higher than before.
"Cumulatively, we estimate that these disruptions could delay critical supplies by up to four to six months," Meeus said.
He stressed that prolonged delays in delivering vaccines and nutritional assistance could have devastating consequences for vulnerable children living in emergency situations.
"The difference between life and death"
According to Meeus, UNICEF continues to move aid through alternative shipping methods, greater reliance on locally produced supplies and cooperation with other UN agencies. However, he cautioned that humanitarian organizations will struggle to sustain these additional costs over the long term as logistical challenges continue to grow.
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