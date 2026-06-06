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Syrian Civilian Detained During Israeli Military Operation in Quneitra
(MENAFN) A Syrian man was reportedly detained by Israeli forces during an operation in the southwestern province of Quneitra on Tuesday, according to reports.
The incident took place in the village of Ain Zivan, where Israeli troops entered the area before sunrise and carried out a raid that resulted in the man's arrest.
According to reports, Syrian officials had not issued any public statement regarding the operation at the time of reporting. The raid comes amid continuing Israeli military activities that Syrian authorities view as violations of the country's sovereignty.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement in effect and subsequently moved into the buffer zone separating the two sides.
Reports indicate that since Assad's removal from power, Israeli forces have continued conducting military strikes inside Syria. These operations have targeted military facilities, weapons depots, and equipment, while also resulting in civilian casualties.
The latest raid adds to a series of cross-border actions that have heightened tensions in the region despite the absence of direct threats toward Israel from Syria's current administration.
The incident took place in the village of Ain Zivan, where Israeli troops entered the area before sunrise and carried out a raid that resulted in the man's arrest.
According to reports, Syrian officials had not issued any public statement regarding the operation at the time of reporting. The raid comes amid continuing Israeli military activities that Syrian authorities view as violations of the country's sovereignty.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement in effect and subsequently moved into the buffer zone separating the two sides.
Reports indicate that since Assad's removal from power, Israeli forces have continued conducting military strikes inside Syria. These operations have targeted military facilities, weapons depots, and equipment, while also resulting in civilian casualties.
The latest raid adds to a series of cross-border actions that have heightened tensions in the region despite the absence of direct threats toward Israel from Syria's current administration.
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