QRCS's Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Campaign Reaches Over 247,000 Beneficiaries In 14 Nations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), through its Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Campaign 1447 AH, reached 247,344 beneficiaries in Qatar and 13 nations across Asia and Africa: Palestine/Gaza, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Niger, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Uganda, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement issued Saturday, QRCS said that this year's campaign, launched under the slogan "MakeTheirEid," achieved its primary objective of enabling the religious observance to be performed within its prescribed time, while also bringing joy and happiness to needy, underprivileged, displaced, and refugee families during the blessed days of Eid Al-Adha in those countries.

The society elucidated that the project was marked this year by efficient organization and swift implementation through the coordination of qualified field teams with trusted local partners.

This helped ensure that the sacrificial animals reached the intended communities, with slaughtering conducted in accordance with the requisite Sharia regulations, the statement reads, affirming that transportation and distribution operations were carried out in line with the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure timely delivery to beneficiaries.

The distribution of sacrificial meat was marked by the joy of beneficiary families, who received their allocations either at their homes or through designated distribution points, the statement shared, emphasizing that QRCS was committed to providing sacrificial meat to priority groups in order to complete their Eid celebrations and bring them happiness during the festive occasion.

HE Managing Board Member and Secretary-General of QRCS, Eng. Ibrahim bin Hashem Al Sada, highlighted that the contributions of benefactors had a profound impact on bringing joy and relief to beneficiary families while reinforcing the values of humanitarian solidarity and social cohesion.

He noted that the campaign was implemented based on a well-organized plan and clear mechanisms that ensured the sacrifices reached eligible beneficiaries in the targeted areas.

The campaign was not confined to providing meat to beneficiary families; rather, it relayed a noble humanitarian message that helped mitigate the suffering of thousands of families afflicted by crises, conflicts, and disasters, while giving them a sense of care, support, and solidarity during the blessed Eid days, Al Sada pointed out.

Al Sada added that such initiatives embody the values of compassion and solidarity encouraged by the teachings of Islam and contribute to strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities and supporting their ability to cope with livelihood challenges, thereby fostering hope and preserving human dignity wherever it may be.

The official stressed that QRCS will continue its humanitarian efforts to serve the most vulnerable communities, calling for sustained support for charitable and humanitarian campaigns that help improve the lives of beneficiaries and reinforce the spirit of giving and compassion across society.

The statement further noted that QRCS implemented the 2026 sacrifice project through an incredible humanitarian partnership with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company.

A total of 493 sacrifices were distributed to 619 families registered under community care programs, benefiting almost 3,714 individuals.

The project was carried out in an atmosphere of joy reflected in the faces of beneficiaries and witnessed by staff members and volunteers overseeing implementation during the third and fourth days of Eid Al-Adha, the statement reads.

It reemphasized that the multiplicity of distribution sites helped ensure easy access for beneficiaries within their residential areas.

QRCS further affirmed that this initiative reflects its local-action approach, which serves as the primary driver of humanitarian response and emanates directly from its humanitarian mission and strategic vision aimed at strengthening community care, supporting priority groups, promoting a culture of social solidarity within Qatari society, and advancing effective partnerships with community institutions.

On the global stage, QRCS implemented the sacrifice campaign across 13 countries in Africa and Asia, helping bring joy and relief to displaced persons and refugees living in tents, people facing economic hardship, and families without breadwinners, while mitigating, to some extent, the hardships facing those vulnerable groups.

In Gaza, QRCS allocated a portion of the campaign to support families affected by the humanitarian crisis. A total of 1,456 sacrifices were designated for the benefit of almost 43,680 beneficiaries across several governorates in the enclave.

QRCS explained that the first phase of the project, which commenced in accordance with the Prophetic teachings during the first and second days of Eid Al-Adha, has been completed.

The process, the statement noted, included the selection and inspection of livestock, slaughtering, portioning the meat into food allocations, packaging, and freezing, in preparation for canning it as partially cooked meat with broth for entry into the Gaza Strip at the earliest opportunity once the crossings reopen.

Regarding the implementation mechanism of the project in the Gaza Strip, Head of the QRCS Representation Office in Gaza, Dr. Akram Nassar, highlighted that QRCS had approved a clear plan of procedures centered on canning the meat in accordance with the highest health standards in preparation for shipment and entry into the Gaza Strip during the coming period.

He added that, once the sacrifices enter the Gaza Strip, QRCS, in coordination with local partners, will distribute them to 8,736 displaced families across various displacement areas and shelter centers in the governorates of North Gaza, Gaza, the Central Area, and Khan Younis, contributing to bringing joy to families that are in dire need of support and assistance.

In Syria, and in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, 88 sheep were slaughtered and their meat distributed for the benefit of 800 families comprising 4,000 individuals in one of the displacement camps in the Idlib countryside, helping meet their needs and bring joy during Eid Al-Adha.

On this occasion, Head of the QRCS Representation Mission in Syria and Turkiye, Mazen Abdullah Salloum, said that the implementation of this year's sacrifice project comes as part of QRCS's commitment to supporting displaced and affected families that continue to live in camps in northern Syria and alleviating the livelihood burdens they face, particularly during holidays and occasions of social and spiritual significance, thereby enabling them to share in the joy and celebrations of Eid alongside the rest of society.

In Lebanon, QRCS implemented the sacrifice project during the first and second days of Eid Al-Adha for the benefit of 1,530 families, representing nearly 7,600 beneficiaries.

A total of 140 sacrifices, amounting to more than 8,400 kilograms of sacrificial meat, were distributed across 40 villages in the governorates of Bekaa, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon.

QRCS also implemented the sacrifice project in collaboration with its Jordanian counterpart for the benefit of the most vulnerable groups, serving 436 families from the host community and Syrian refugees.

A total of 109 sheep were slaughtered and their meat distributed to 2,180 beneficiaries. The project was implemented and distributed at the Jordan Red Crescent site and in the Jabal Al-Jofeh area.

In Sudan, QRCS dedicated this year's sacrifice project to supporting displaced and affected families in Al Qadarif State. The project benefited 3,900 families, representing approximately 23,400 beneficiaries, through the distribution of 2,275 sacrifices delivered directly to beneficiaries under field supervision and with the participation of Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers and project personnel.

Distribution covered the shelter centers of Abayo, Al Sarraf, and Abu Al Naja, in addition to a number of localities outside Al Qadarif City, ensuring that support reached the broadest possible segment of affected families.

In Somalia, QRCS distributed sacrificial meat to 8,752 displaced and needy families in the Banadir region for displaced persons. A total of 2,188 sheep and goats were allocated, benefiting 52,512 individuals through the distribution of their meat.

In Afghanistan, the QRCS office, in collaboration with the Afghan Red Crescent, commenced the slaughtering and distribution of 448 sacrifices for the benefit of approximately 1,280 of the most vulnerable families in the provinces of Kandahar and Paktika, with the aim of alleviating livelihood burdens and supporting the needs of 8,960 beneficiaries.

In Bangladesh, QRCS implemented the sacrifice project in collaboration with its Bangladeshi counterpart on the first day of Eid Al-Adha. A total of 385 sacrifices were allocated and distributed to 3,866 families comprising roughly 19,330 beneficiaries from among Rohingya refugees and the host community in Cox's Bazar.

Head of QRCS' mission in Bangladesh, Eng. Mohamed Thabet Safi, said the sacrifice project comes as part of QRCS's unremitting commitment to supporting the most vulnerable groups, particularly Rohingya refugees and families affected by tough economic conditions.

He explained that the project contributed this year to providing an important food source for thousands of families during Eid Al-Adha, reinforcing the values of social and humanitarian solidarity while mitigating part of the livelihood burdens confronting those families.

In Yemen, 6,075 families benefited from the sacrifice project in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Hajjah, and Al Hudaydah, where QRCS distributed 1,274 sacrifices to almost 42,525 beneficiaries.

Head of QRCS's office in Yemen Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al Sharaji, affirmed that the project embodies Islamic, humanitarian, and social values in their highest form, contributing to bringing joy to thousands of beneficiary families.

The QRCS office in Niger also distributed 3,234 sacrifices, benefiting 4,620 families, representing approximately 29,613 beneficiaries from the host community, in addition to a number of displaced and refugee families in Niamey and the regions of Tillaberi and Dosso, with the aim of supporting their needs and mitigating their livelihood burdens.

Furthermore, the Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, QRCS distributed sacrificial meat to 1,340 families from among the most marginalized and displaced groups, in collaboration with partner national societies in Uganda. And the service benefited persons with disabilities, elderly people, widows, and families without breadwinners.

The number of beneficiaries reached approximately 9,830, contributing to the provision of food support for needy families during this blessed occasion and reinforcing the values of humanitarian solidarity and social cohesion within vulnerable communities.