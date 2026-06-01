Manipur: Assam Rifles Promotes Heritage Conservation At Khongjom War Memorial

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, June 1 (IANS) Assam Rifles undertook a series of initiatives to promote historical awareness and heritage conservation at the Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Kakching district, reaffirming the importance of preserving the state's rich cultural and historical legacy, officials said on Monday.

A Defence spokesman said that as part of the initiative, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the district administration, conducted a joint review of the memorial to assess restoration requirements and identify measures for its beautification and upkeep.

The review was followed by a Historical Awareness Programme, during which students were educated about the historic Battle of Khongjom of 1891, a defining chapter in Manipur's history that symbolises bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism.

A total of 114 students participated in the programme, including 64 NCC cadets, 20 students from Slopeland Higher Secondary School, Kakching, and 20 students from Assam Rifles Public School, Kakching.

Through interactive sessions and discussions, the participants were sensitised to the significance of preserving the legacy of Manipuri warriors and understanding the historical importance of the Khongjom War Memorial.

The initiative culminated in a Heritage Cleanliness Drive on Monday (1 June), during which Assam Rifles personnel joined students and NCC cadets to clean the memorial complex, the spokesman said.

He added that the drive covered pathways, public areas, and surrounding landscapes, contributing to the preservation and beautification of the historic site.

Senior officials of Assam Rifles stationed in Kakching interacted with the participants and emphasised the importance of understanding the history of the motherland and preserving heritage sites with care, responsibility, and respect. They encouraged the younger generation to take an active role in safeguarding historical landmarks and cultural heritage for future generations.

Local residents and visitors appreciated the initiative, noting that the cleanliness drive not only enhanced the memorial's aesthetic appeal but also fostered a sense of civic responsibility and historical consciousness among youth.

The programme highlighted the Assam Rifles' continued commitment to community engagement, heritage preservation, and the promotion of awareness about Manipur's rich historical legacy, while encouraging collective efforts to protect and maintain important cultural landmarks for posterity, the official stated.