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Iran Urges Timely Visa Processing Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Iran Urges Timely Visa Processing Ahead of 2026 World Cup


2026-05-31 05:24:35
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj has emphasized the importance of ensuring that World Cup visas are issued on time, describing it as a key logistical concern ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Taj said that FIFA should help streamline the visa process so that players, staff, and accompanying personnel can travel without complications. He noted that Iran has already submitted the necessary documentation and team lists required for participation in the tournament.

He also indicated that coordination is ongoing with the United States, Canada, and Mexico—the three host countries of the 2026 FIFA World Cup—regarding travel and administrative arrangements.

According to reports, Taj said earlier concerns about hosting conditions and possible political sensitivities in the United States had “partly decreased,” suggesting some improvement in logistical cooperation.

He further stated that conditions in Mexico are currently proceeding without major issues and that discussions with US authorities have shown signs of cooperation on certain logistical matters, including entry procedures for Iranian delegation members.

Iran’s national team recently submitted visa applications at the US Embassy in Ankara as part of preparations for the tournament. The squad is currently conducting a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, where they have been preparing since May 19.

Team officials also plan to complete Canadian visa procedures during the same process, with several foreign-based Iranian players expected to join the delegation as preparations continue for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

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