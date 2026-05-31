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U.S. Hegseth Warns China Over Indo-Pacific Military Dominance
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a firm warning to Beijing on Friday, pledging that Washington would back its Indo-Pacific presence with overwhelming military force as concern grows across the region over China's accelerating military expansion.
Speaking at the prestigious International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth delivered a blunt assessment of the regional security landscape.
"When we look across the region today, there is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond. We share a clear-eyed assessment of that security environment," he said.
While striking a cautiously optimistic tone on broader diplomatic ties, Hegseth invoked President Donald Trump's leadership as a stabilizing force. "Under President Trump's leadership, relations between the United States and China are better than they've been in many years. President Trump and this administration seek a stable peace, fair trade, and respectful relations with China," he said.
Yet he left no ambiguity about Washington's red lines in the region.
"Make no mistake, America is a Pacific nation, and we insist that China respect our longstanding position in the region, and not just insist but maintain the manifest military strength to underwrite it," Hegseth said.
Laying out the Pentagon's strategic doctrine for the region, he declared, "We will prioritize lethal capabilities, strategic discipline, and businesslike cooperation over empty rhetoric and peacocking."
"Any potential opponent will be forced to judge us by our hard power, collective readiness, and steadfast resolve," he added.
Hegseth further outlined that the US strategy in the Pacific "centers on deterrence by denial along the first island chain," and committed to reinforcing American defenses throughout the Western Pacific.
Historic Defense Spending Surge
On the industrial front, Hegseth pointed to a sweeping expansion of US military production capacity. "America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilization of our defense industrial base. We will produce the best weaponry in the world at scale, at speed, and at a reasonable price," he said.
He revealed that President Trump intends to raise defense spending to $1.5 trillion this year — a sharp increase from $1 trillion last year — framing the investment as a generational commitment to restoring and sustaining American military supremacy.
On the question of Iran, Hegseth offered a pointed reminder of Washington's broader global commitments: "We still have global obligations to ensure that Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon. We're focused on that."
Speaking at the prestigious International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth delivered a blunt assessment of the regional security landscape.
"When we look across the region today, there is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond. We share a clear-eyed assessment of that security environment," he said.
While striking a cautiously optimistic tone on broader diplomatic ties, Hegseth invoked President Donald Trump's leadership as a stabilizing force. "Under President Trump's leadership, relations between the United States and China are better than they've been in many years. President Trump and this administration seek a stable peace, fair trade, and respectful relations with China," he said.
Yet he left no ambiguity about Washington's red lines in the region.
"Make no mistake, America is a Pacific nation, and we insist that China respect our longstanding position in the region, and not just insist but maintain the manifest military strength to underwrite it," Hegseth said.
Laying out the Pentagon's strategic doctrine for the region, he declared, "We will prioritize lethal capabilities, strategic discipline, and businesslike cooperation over empty rhetoric and peacocking."
"Any potential opponent will be forced to judge us by our hard power, collective readiness, and steadfast resolve," he added.
Hegseth further outlined that the US strategy in the Pacific "centers on deterrence by denial along the first island chain," and committed to reinforcing American defenses throughout the Western Pacific.
Historic Defense Spending Surge
On the industrial front, Hegseth pointed to a sweeping expansion of US military production capacity. "America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilization of our defense industrial base. We will produce the best weaponry in the world at scale, at speed, and at a reasonable price," he said.
He revealed that President Trump intends to raise defense spending to $1.5 trillion this year — a sharp increase from $1 trillion last year — framing the investment as a generational commitment to restoring and sustaining American military supremacy.
On the question of Iran, Hegseth offered a pointed reminder of Washington's broader global commitments: "We still have global obligations to ensure that Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon. We're focused on that."
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