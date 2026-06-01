MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swissinfo has received dozens of comments about the Swiss People's Party initiative to cap the population at ten million. Fears of overpopulation mixed with concerns of a“Swiss Brexit” reflect the degree of polarisation surrounding the issue. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss deeply divided on ten million population cap This content was published on June 1, 2026 - 14:41 7 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

More from this aut French Departm

Deutsch de Unverzichtbar oder populistisch? Die 10-Millionen-Initiative spaltet unsere Community im Ausland Read more: Unverzichtbar oder populistisch? Die 10-Millionen-Initiative spaltet unsere Community im Au Français fr Indispensable ou populiste? L'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) divise notre communauté à l'étranger Original Read more: Indispensable ou populiste? L'initiative ((Pas de Suisse à 10 millions!)) divise notre communauté à l'étr

Swiss citizens are set to vote this month on the“No to ten million!External link” initiative, submitted by the right-wing Swiss People's Party. The text calls for the country's population to be capped at ten million by 2050 and sets out several levels of immigration restrictions to achieve this. Termination of the free movement of persons with the European Union (EU) would not be ruled out as a last resort.

>> >> Learn more about the initiative and the arguments for and against it:

More More Swiss Politics 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

This content was published on Apr 14, 2026 On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration.

Read more: 'No to ten million' vote – should Switzerland cap its popula